Overcoming Anxiety

Stress’ Source of Power

Anxiety, worry and tension occur when we face a situation and choose to rely upon our own strength rather than upon God and His Word. Maybe we have forgotten that God can handle any problem or perhaps we let our carnal nature persuade us that we can do a better job handling the situation ourselves. By doing this, we are actually engaging in a subtle form of idolatry. Consider the first commandment God spoke to Moses: “You shall have no other gods before Me” (Exodus 20:3, Deut. 5:7). In other words, we should trust God alone. When we choose to lean on our own understanding – instead of God’s promises – we are placing ourselves, or the overwhelming situations we are facing, “before” the Lord. The moment we step into that place of self-reliance, we open our emotions to a flood of anxiety, worry and tension. Do not fear; there is hope and freedom.

Breaking Free

God wants us to be free from worry. Jesus said, “Come to Me, all who are weary and heavy laden, and I will give you rest” (Matt. 11:28). To enter that rest we have to cut off stress’ source of power; our unbelief (Heb. 3:19). Jesus speaks to our anxious thoughts in Matthew 6:25-34. He tells us to look at how God feeds the birds of the air and arrays the lilies of the field. How much more will He care for his children? Then Jesus says, “Do not be anxious” about the things of this world. Instead, give God the proper priority in our lives – “Seek first the kingdom and His righteousness” – and He will take care of the rest.