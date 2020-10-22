Overcoming Depression

Firstly, you are not alone. As desperate as everything may look, there is a reason for hope.

God loves you and He wants to fill you with joy, peace, fulfilment and so much more. The Bible says that Jesus came that we “might have life and have it to the full” (John 10:10 – NIV).

God is the God of the miraculous and we believe that in an instant, things can shift and change. However, we see, from His word, that He is also the God of process. We pray, standing with you, that God would work in the ‘suddenly’, but we also commit ourselves to the process of healing and working it through. Maybe today, you would start with the first step in that journey to wholeness.

Step 1: Reveal

Step aside from the distractions of life and take a moment. Quiet yourself before the Lord, maybe closing your eyes. Ask Him to speak to you. Don’t be afraid to wait. He is closer than you think. Ask God to show you the area or areas of your life where you are bound by the feelings of depression. As He begins to reveal it to you, pray that God would begin a releasing work in you. If you feel able, picture those thoughts or feelings as a ball in your hand. It may be a repetitive train of thought, a habit or even a deep hurt from long ago. Whatever it is, there is a root and a source. That root or source is not from God, so we must recognise it for what it is. Ask Him to deal with the roots of what has taken ground in your life.