Overcoming Fear of Death

“Beloved brothers and sisters, we want you to be quite certain about the truth concerning those who have passed away, so that you won’t be overwhelmed with grief like many others who have no hope. For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, we also believe that God will bring with Jesus those who died while believing in him.” – 1 Thessalonians 4:13-14 (TPT)

We have hope. An assurance that the end here on earth is not the end in Christ. Death is no longer a separation, but rather a reconciliation to Him. We are made new. We are made whole. Our weakness, frailty and broken humanity restored in the splendour of heaven. The Bible reminds us many times that nothing, not even death, can snatch God’s people from him.

“And I am convinced that nothing can ever separate us from God’s love. Neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither our fears for today nor our worries about tomorrow—not even the powers of hell can separate us from God’s love. No power in the sky above or in the earth below—indeed, nothing in all creation will ever be able to separate us from the love of God that is revealed in Christ Jesus our Lord.” – (Romans 8:38-39 – NLT)