Overcoming Fear of Death
by Adam Howard
Content Coordinator, CBN Europe
Death can sometimes feel like a step into the unknown. A place where two worlds collide; the earthly and eternal meeting in an instant. For some of us, the unknown can fill us with fear. We may say that we believe in eternal life, heaven and the world beyond what we see, but often we live as in fear of that which lies ahead. Even our actions can contradict our declaration. So, what is it that sets us apart as people of God?
Hope.
“Beloved brothers and sisters, we want you to be quite certain about the truth concerning those who have passed away, so that you won’t be overwhelmed with grief like many others who have no hope. For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, we also believe that God will bring with Jesus those who died while believing in him.” – 1 Thessalonians 4:13-14 (TPT)
We have hope. An assurance that the end here on earth is not the end in Christ. Death is no longer a separation, but rather a reconciliation to Him. We are made new. We are made whole. Our weakness, frailty and broken humanity restored in the splendour of heaven. The Bible reminds us many times that nothing, not even death, can snatch God’s people from him.
“And I am convinced that nothing can ever separate us from God’s love. Neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither our fears for today nor our worries about tomorrow—not even the powers of hell can separate us from God’s love. No power in the sky above or in the earth below—indeed, nothing in all creation will ever be able to separate us from the love of God that is revealed in Christ Jesus our Lord.” – (Romans 8:38-39 – NLT)
Jesus holds the keys to our future. He also, through His death and resurrection, holds the keys of death and hell. So, what does that actually mean? Simply this; He had taken full authority over death. He is in complete control. In other words,
“Don’t yield to fear. I am the Beginning and I am the End, the Living One! I was dead, but now look—I am alive forever and ever. And I hold the keys that unlock death and the unseen world” – (Revelation 1:17-18)
When we embrace all that Jesus has done for us, won for us and claimed back for us, death loses it power over us. As Paul says, “Death is swallowed up in victory. O death, where is our victory? O death, where is your sting?” – (1 Corinthians 15:54-55 – ESV).
Our God is love and perfect love drives out all fear (1 John 4:18). Whatever your fear, He wants to overcome it with His love. He has conquered the grave and claimed authority over death. Allow the power of the resurrected God to flood your heart, drowning your fear. Cling to the hope of what is to come; wholeness and restoration in eternity with Jesus.
Further reading:
