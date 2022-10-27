Parenting Halloween

Where Do I Stand?

As the evenings draw in and the stores start filling with ‘seasonal’ products, do you find yourself dodging certain aisles and distracting small eyes from skeletons and gore?

I’ll admit from the off, I was that 8-year-old who wrote to their building society and asked why they felt they needed to dress their building with cobwebs and witches… what does banking have to do with Halloween anyway?

But now, almost 3 decades on, it feels even more widespread – every shop, every product line, every TV show feels the need to jump on the Halloween bandwagon, and each year it seems to get more extreme.

But how do you navigate it as a parent? How do you shield your kids from the encroaching darkness? My little ones are 3 and 1, so this is something that I’m still working out – where do I stand as a parent?

But do I go down the route of banning anything that vaguely mentions broomsticks and witches, forbidding them to ever come into the house, or do I let my kids decide for themselves? Do I let them do dress up at nursery, or do I ask for them to be shielded from it?

It’s All In The Balance

I think the conclusion I’m reaching is to find a balance. I had access to some spiritual content as a kid, and some was good, some really not so much. The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe gave me the Gospel in a beautifully accessible form, but also had witchcraft and shapeshifting wolves that gave me nightmares.

When I was old enough to choose my own books at the library I went through a season of reading Point Horror, until my mum found out and we chatted about the fact that I was getting nightmares and being more fearful again.

From those conversations and other experiences as a teen I realised that horror was not a genre I could dabble in and keep my peace. I took up fewer invites from the ‘cool’ kids who wanted to watch horror movies and began to shepherd what I watched and read more closely.

Those kids seemed untouched by it, but I knew it affected me deeply. So, my thought is this: maybe we need to measure our child first.