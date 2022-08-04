Blissful Ignorance

Have you ever visited a church gathering only to realise that it was actually a ‘Bring and Share’ kind of event and you completely missed the memo? You partake of the message shared, and then, almost as if by magic, food appears in plentiful supply and you enjoy a bit of quiche, cold pizza and maybe some potato salad?

I was thinking over what it must have been like for the people who showed up for the sermon on the Mount, who suddenly had a beautiful fish supper served to them after a full day of teaching from Jesus.

Sure, they would have heard the disciples going round and asking if anyone had brought picnic goodies – and known that they, and maybe the person next to them too, had not thought to bring a sharing platter or bargain bucket. But soon enough they were being divided up into large groups and seated before the food was brought round.

Those furthest from Jesus would have had least idea of the scrambling around the disciples had been doing, urgently scraping together all they could, coming up short and having to take a meagre 5 loaves and 2 fish to the Messiah. In what I imagine was blissful ignorance, those crowds sat back and let the provision come to them.

But all that scurrying around did something for the disciples. It set a desperation within them – only as each of them came back from their food-scouting mission amongst the crowds, empty-handed, just like the disciple next to them, did they realise how impossible dinner really would be that night.

For some, it created doubt, maybe even fear, but at the very least, a very real understanding of how little they had – ‘Send them away, Lord, we can’t feed them all,’ ‘It would take a year’s wages to buy food for all of them’.