Real Life Stories

The Touch of God

I will never forget the moment I felt the touch of God on my life.

I had been heavily depressed and studying for a degree in acting at a prestigious drama school in the UK, and with every day that went by I was struggling to keep my head above water.

The depression had set in to such a point that getting up and dressed in the morning was proving to be a herculean task.

My friend, Cath, who was also studying in the same year as me on the same course, saw me struggling. She invited me to her church time and time again, but I wasn’t ready. I would politely decline. Little did I know that she was praying for me…

One weekend, Cath and my best friend, Sian, went on a Christian retreat. I was distraught! What was I supposed to do alone in the city with only my depression to keep me company?

Cath, very strategically, left me with 2 booklets to read whilst she and Sian were away. They were called ‘Reality Bites’ and ‘Lord I said I wouldn’t fail you, but I did’. I sat in my room the whole weekend weeping. The first booklet – Reality Bites – talked about student life and the scrapes you can get yourself into whilst studying – debt, promiscuity, drinking, drugs etc. I recognised myself in all of it.

But then there was the second booklet. This booklet talked about salvation and promised a person who could scoop you up, clean you up and set your feet on solid ground again. He could forgive you, change your life for the better and never leave your side.