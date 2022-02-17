Do You Know Your Love Language?

Published in 1992, The 5 Love Languages is a book by Gary Chapman that has revolutionised how some express and receive love.

The premise is that there are 5 key ways that we express and receive love:

Words of affirmation

Acts of service

Receiving gifts

Quality time

Physical touch.

Let’s take a look at each of them individually.

Words of Affirmation

This love language describes how we can give and receive love by sharing kind and encouraging words with one another. Positive communication, specifically sincere compliments and terms of endearment, foster security and a sense that we are esteemed in the relationship. This does not have to be verbal; the written word can communicate affection just as effectively as telling someone directly how we feel about them.

Acts of Service

Acts of service (as touched on in our other featured article in this issue) is where we put the needs of another before our own in a very practical way by serving them. This can be as simple as making someone a cup of tea or taking the bins out! It all communicates that we love them and esteem them in the relationship.