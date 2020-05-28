Review: Vol.3, Part 1 – Maverick City Music
by Charmain Hibberd
Marketing Assistant (Writer), CBN Europe
The Maverick City Music collective is almost too good to be true. Some of the most devoted artists collaborate with a single vision:
‘Maverick City is a community of songwriters creating a space where worship expression takes precedence over proficiency.’
This is a mission that Maverick City Music outwork with excellence. The passion that each artist brings to the table is so refreshing – putting aside the spotlights and the cameras, they simply seek to glorify God with the sound that they make.
Each song paints the picture of an individual or individuals who are so deeply grateful for their relationship with God and cannot help but express their thanks to Him.
Some popular names in Christian worship circles are present on the album (and albums created by Maverick City historically), but there is a humility present with each artist that they are there to create song and melody, not necessarily to perform.
‘Maverick City is a community of songwriters creating a space where worship expression takes precedence over proficiency.’
There is a beautiful diversity to this album. Upbeat, praise-filled shouts of joy in tracks such as ‘Love is a Miracle’ are contrasted with the softer tones of ‘Promises’.
Some of my favourite lyrics are found in ‘Thank you’, featuring Steffany Gretzinger and Chandler Moore:
You sang till I found my song
You danced till my heart woke up
Now I move to the rhythm of love
I can’t praise You enough
You wept my till I found my strength
You lost your breath dying to save me
I’ll never go back to that grave
I can’t praise You enough
If you are looking for a new, authentic and passionate album, Maverick City Music’s ‘Vol. 3 Part 1’ is for you. Creative choruses of spontaneity litter the album making each track unique and original in their own right. This is not contrived, over-rehearsed or over-worked music. It’s raw and real and so, so endearing.
Enjoy!