Review: Vol.3, Part 1 – Maverick City Music

The Maverick City Music collective is almost too good to be true. Some of the most devoted artists collaborate with a single vision:

‘Maverick City is a community of songwriters creating a space where worship expression takes precedence over proficiency.’

This is a mission that Maverick City Music outwork with excellence. The passion that each artist brings to the table is so refreshing – putting aside the spotlights and the cameras, they simply seek to glorify God with the sound that they make.

Each song paints the picture of an individual or individuals who are so deeply grateful for their relationship with God and cannot help but express their thanks to Him.

Some popular names in Christian worship circles are present on the album (and albums created by Maverick City historically), but there is a humility present with each artist that they are there to create song and melody, not necessarily to perform.