Happy new year!

We pray that you have had a blessed and restful Christmas period and are ready to begin 2022 with excitement and energy.

Before we get into anything, I would love to introduce you to (or remind you of if you are already familiar) a word that you will find littered across the book of Psalms and Habakkuk – Selah.

The meaning of the Hebrew word ‘Selah’ is not definitively known but an interpretation of its meaning is simply, ‘to pause in His presence.’

I am aware that at the start of each new year we can get caught up in setting goals, building expectations for what the year might hold and such like. There is nothing wrong with this! But my question to you today is this – what if, instead of ploughing ahead with our lists and strategies, we stop. Pause. Listen.

What if we invest some ‘Selah’ time into the start of the year?

Much like a tithe is the first fruits of our income offered back to God, pausing in His presence can be an offering to God of our most powerful resource…our time.

If we start the day in prayer and reflection, reading and learning in the hopes that that will power our day, why should our year be any different?