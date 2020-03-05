Songs That Speak
by Charmain Hibberd
Marketing Assistant (Writer), CBN Europe
Songs speak, don’t they?
Music has the ability to evoke such strong emotion.
For example, have you ever heard a song and been transported straight back to a certain moment in your history? You can probably remember every sense that you experienced, and those sensory memories probably bring up emotions from that time too.
Songs are powerful. The lyrics can speak directly to our hearts, bypassing our brains and getting straight to the core.
Music and lyrics can encourage us when we are walking through the various seasons of life, whether we are in the mountain top seasons of Spring and Summer or the more valley-like seasons of Autumn and Winter, there is hope to hold on to and it can be found in song.
Some of the most encouraging lyrics I have heard come from Desert Song by Hillsong. They go like this:
All of my life
In every season
You are still God
I have a reason to sing
I have a reason to worship
They remind me that, no matter what, God is still God and God is still good. Infact the Bible tells us in Psalm 23:6 that His goodness and His mercy chase us down all the days of our lives!
So, here are some beautiful lyrics to encourage you in each season. My prayer is that they remind you that, no matter what you are going through, there is a reason to lift up your voice:
Spring
You are our living revelation
You found my lock and turned Your key
Opened every dream in me
You are eternal salvation
Remove the veil, unleash Your light
You gave new heart to this life
No one can steal away
This light inside of me
The voices singing the name of Jesus
Eternal Salvation by C3 (Christian City Church Oxford Falls)
Summer
You have been
And You will be
You have seen
And You will see
You know when I rise and when I fall
When I come or go, You see it all
You hung the stars and You move the sea
And still You know me
Autumn
Let faith arise
In spite of what I see
Lord, I believe,
But help my unbelief
I choose to trust You
No matter what I feel
Let faith arise…
Let faith arise
For my Champion’s not dead
He is alive
Oh, and He already knows
My every need
Surely He will come and rescue me
Winter
Peace be still
Say the word and I will
Set my feet upon the sea
Till I’m dancing in the deep
Peace be still
You are here so it is well
Even when my eyes can’t see
I will trust the voice that speaks