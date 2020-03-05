Songs That Speak

Songs are powerful. The lyrics can speak directly to our hearts, bypassing our brains and getting straight to the core.

Music and lyrics can encourage us when we are walking through the various seasons of life, whether we are in the mountain top seasons of Spring and Summer or the more valley-like seasons of Autumn and Winter, there is hope to hold on to and it can be found in song.

Some of the most encouraging lyrics I have heard come from Desert Song by Hillsong. They go like this: