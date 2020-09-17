Sorry, Busy

Do Not Conform

Our culture today can be very focussed on hustle. If you aren’t achieving something or progressing and heading towards a better life, then what are you doing with your time? What is your focus? What is your purpose?

Having a ‘doing’ mentality is not necessarily a bad thing. Without the accomplishers in our world we probably wouldn’t be as far along in technology, medicine and creativity as we are. But when the ‘doing’ seeps into your identity and becomes who you are, perhaps we need to reevaluate?

As we read in the account of Mary and Martha, kingdom culture is not necessarily all about the hustle. Jesus actively and publicly affirms Mary for choosing to be still and sit at His feet, rather than dash around getting things done like Martha.

I can imagine Jesus, in all of His gracious glory, not even being bothered if there were no food on the table or drinks to refresh Him. I imagine that He would have been so much more interested in Martha taking a seat and ‘being’ with Him than serving Him.

We are human beings, not human doings.

Work, work, work

I am not commenting from a position of having it all figured out when it comes to rest and fighting our busy culture. By no means. I have definitely been guilty of going from emails to calls to my scheduled activities without a second glance at my bible in the morning. Sadly, this kind of pace and prioritising does not set me up to win.

As a writer, I rely on God for ideas and creative inspiration and have had to learn to stop…pause…wait…and consult with God. The alternative is writing from my own not-so-clever ideas and ideals which does not benefit anyone.

Do you include God in your day to day tasks?