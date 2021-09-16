Stuck or Safe?

Infant Revelation

My little girl has taken to loudly declaring herself ‘stuck’ when she’s strapped into the car seat or buckled into her booster seat at the table. She is, after all, only 2 years old, and doesn’t have the diversity of language yet to quite convey what’s really happening. That she wants to move from where she is.

But there’s something profound in her simple language. Something truer than we care to admit as adults when we look at our circumstances.

We can so easily see ourselves ‘stuck’ in a situation, keen to move on to the next thing, ready to make our move. But are we actually stuck? Or if we look more closely at the situation, is it that we are being held in safety?

A car seat is not designed to limit or contain a child as its first function, but to limit the damage that could happen to them until their bodies have grown bigger, stronger, and more able to deal with impacts that could come their way. Car seats are designed to enable travel from one location to another – to deliver something, someone, so very precious, in safety.

What if God is holding you in a place of safety while He moves you into a new season?

No Excuses

Hear me rightly – please, PLEASE, do not use this as an excuse for apathy or indecision – there are also times when we need to pursue the good that God has for us, there are times we need to fight our way out of the box of social norms and expectations, or our own insecurities has limited us to and that we’re stuck in.