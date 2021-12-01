Superbook Christmas 2021

The Truth at Christmas Time

A few years back, several large companies used this fact as the theme for their Christmas advertisement. How amazing that those big corporations saw a need and met that need, by opening our eyes to some of the harsh, real-life situations that people across the world experience every day – even at Christmas time.

But I want to focus on one of those realities in this article. One that I have regularly been reminded of, but until this year, have not fully considered in as much depth as it deserves. I want to premise this article by saying that I know that what I am going to touch on are tough subjects, especially in a time when we are invited to focus so much on joy. But focusing only on the good in Christmas is to do this story a huge disservice. The first Christmas was not one of complete joy and peace but of recognising amidst all of that, we can have joy because it speaks to all of us.

Global Disasters

This year and the year before have been 24 months of extreme challenge to this world. Not only did we all fight and, in some cases, lose a battle to a global pandemic, but we have seen an unprecedented need for humanitarian aid across the world. I had not heard about many of these global issues until writing this article but looking at “The International Rescue Committee” they have created a “top 10 crisis the world should be watching” list;

Mozambique was struck by two huge cyclones in 2019, there is a massive uprising as well at the effects of Covid-19. This is causing the amount of people in need to double this year to 1.3 million. There’s Venezuela, Nigeria, South Sudan, Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Democratic Republic of Congo and Syria who have now been dubbed “the deadliest place for Humanitarians”. Afghanistan are facing huge threat from conflict and the number one is Yemen, with 24.3 million people in need of aid and a huge threat of country wide famine. In the UK we saw Storm Christopher take over Northwest England and Wales, In March we heard of the disappearance of Sarah Everard, and in June we saw the Black Lives Matter protests keeping the George Floyd name and many others a point of focus. The list goes on and on.

The one perspective I want to look at – and one that encompasses many of what we have seen above – is the perspective of the mother of Jesus; Mary.