The Man of God

Ever since the Russian attack on Ukraine began, I have not been able to get the story of Elisha and the Aramean war out of my head.

Found in 2 Kings 6, we read of the king of Aram going to war against Israel. Israel, however, have a secret weapon – faith.

Each time the king of Aram sets his mind on attacking a certain part of Israel, the Prophet (also referred to repeatedly as the man of God) Elisha routs them and informs the king of Israel of their plans to attack.

One day, the king of Aram learns of Elisha’s inside knowledge and sends an army out to surround the city of Dothan, where Elisha and his servant are staying.

It’s here that the story gets really interesting.

Elisha’s servant steps out one day and sees himself and Elisha surrounded by the vast Aramean army and asks Elisha, “Oh, my master, what are we to do?” Elisha is not perturbed. He simply asks that the Lord would open up the eyes of his servant that he might see how surrounded they are by angelic armies.

Elisha then prays, “Please strike this nation with blindness.” And the Lord does as Elisha asks.

Elisha then has the opportunity to lead the Aramean army out of the way, to Samaria, where the king of Israel asks Elisha, “Should I kill them, should I kill them, my father?”

What happens next is why I believe this story has been on my heart since the beginning of the war on Ukraine.