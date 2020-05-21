Sync
by Adam Howard
Content Coordinator, CBN Europe
A state in which two or more people or things move or happen together at the same time and speed. To work well together, to be in agreement, or to match with something or someone else; to align with one another.
Sounds easy, yet so often we can feel out of sync. Out of rhythm with one another, missing beats or misunderstanding each other. Not being on the same page, sometimes even feeling like we’re not even reading the same book. We sync our devices to make sure they are operating to the best of their abilities; sync our calendars to make sure we don’t miss that meeting on Tuesday afternoon; we even see 007 sync his watch before operations!
We can spend so much time getting the external things into alignment with each other and neglect the internal ‘clock’. That space within that has been custom made to come into alignment with one thing; God himself. The spirit-man inside of us that cries out to come back to base and align with the maker – to sync with Him.
Let’s not be naïve. We know when we are operating out of sync with God. Things just seem harder don’t they? Our fuses become shorter, our patience dwindles, and our words fly out of our mouths quicker than we expect. We know by the quality of the fruit.
When we operate out of sync with God and His word, just like a radio, the fuzzy interference becomes louder than the melody. As we adjust the dial and begin to find the frequencies of His grace, the interference diminishes and we find again the quality and clarity of the melody of heaven. We find the rhythm and begin to move again to the beat of His heart – in sync with His steps.
Let’s be honest today. We know when we are out of step with Him. With a decision of our will, I want to encourage you to grab the dial and begin to retune the frequencies of your life. The Bible says in Zephaniah 3 that He is singing over us a beautiful melody. I truly believe that as you make those adjustments, the noise will fade and you will begin to hear the clarity of that song over you again. As we align to His ways, His words, we find an ease to our steps, a synergy.
Take time today to plug in to Him and re-sync.
Bless You.