Sounds easy, yet so often we can feel out of sync. Out of rhythm with one another, missing beats or misunderstanding each other. Not being on the same page, sometimes even feeling like we’re not even reading the same book. We sync our devices to make sure they are operating to the best of their abilities; sync our calendars to make sure we don’t miss that meeting on Tuesday afternoon; we even see 007 sync his watch before operations!

We can spend so much time getting the external things into alignment with each other and neglect the internal ‘clock’. That space within that has been custom made to come into alignment with one thing; God himself. The spirit-man inside of us that cries out to come back to base and align with the maker – to sync with Him.

Let’s not be naïve. We know when we are operating out of sync with God. Things just seem harder don’t they? Our fuses become shorter, our patience dwindles, and our words fly out of our mouths quicker than we expect. We know by the quality of the fruit.