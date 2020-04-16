The 18-Inch Gap 

No Ordinary Book

If you are a Christian, you have probably been encouraged along the road of your faith to pick up your Bible on a daily basis and study it for all its worth.

Recently I have noticed that I have slipped into a familiar pattern of just reading the Bible. Like it’s some ordinary, workaday book.

The Bible is no ordinary book, it is not meant to be read just for head knowledge and put down again. The Bible says this about itself:

‘For the word of God is alive and active. Sharper than any double-edged sword, it penetrates even to dividing soul and spirit, joints and marrow; it judges the thoughts and attitudes of the heart.’

(Hebrews 4:12 NIV)

Information Or Revelation?

The Bible is our road map for walking this journey of faith. It is a love letter from heaven to earth. It’s a Maker’s manual from God to His people and we need it in order to renew and transform our minds when our minds are barraged with an onslaught of media and noise all day long.

We must make sure that we don’t fall into a familiar pattern of simply reading the Bible for head information.

We need heart revelation.

Have you ever experienced this…?

You’re reading a chapter or verse in the Bible that you have gone over many times before and yet, something is different this time. It’s as if the words are leaping off the page and straight into your heart. It makes sense to you in a way that it never has before.

Does this scenario sound familiar?

If so, this is revelation. This is the living and active Word of God speaking to you because it is just that – living!

All too often, I have treated the Bible as a given part of my life, rather than treasured it as God’s personal words to me. This, I believe, is what causes the vast gap between head and heart.

Over-familiarity.

Words are read and understood with the head and get stuck there.