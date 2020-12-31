The Gift Of New

A Good Snooze

I’ve been intrigued for years by sleep – beyond just why a nap feels so good – and especially intriguing as Scientists studying it cannot discern any major usefulness to being unconscious, vulnerable even, for such large chunks of each day. And yet, we all need sleep. A lack of sleep has the same effect as drinking alcohol, dulling response times and reactions… and can even be used as a form of torture. The most recent studies liken sleep to cleaning house – ‘you can either have a house party (thinking and being busy), or you can clean the house’. Sleep draws a line under the day. It cleans the brain of things you don’t need to hold onto – and tidies the ones you need into their relevant categories… not only that, but with each day you have the ability to grow new neural pathways enabling you to create better thought habits when you wake – sleep is good stuff!!

For me, a new year is something like that, the scaled-up start of a new day. If God says that ‘his mercies are new every morning’, imagine the new mercies he has in store for us for a whole new year. Imagine if you were to let him move in every part of your life and see his will worked out in ways ‘greater than you can ask or imagine’. Imagine dreaming of big things again, things big enough that you can’t do them in your own strength, things that would be awesome in themselves, and then asking God to go above and beyond even those things too.