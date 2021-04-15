The God Chase

Redeeming Love

There are some things that just stay with you, aren’t there? Maybe it’s a powerful film, or an insightful documentary or a moving song. For me, it’s a book.

Redeeming Love by Francine Rivers is up there in my top 10 books of all time. I read it from cover to cover in a very short space of time and it has remained with me ever since. I won’t give too much away in case you decide to read it yourself, but let’s just say it is a fictional narrative based on the book of Hosea and it is one of my absolute favourites.

If you are not familiar with the book of Hosea, it follows Hosea’s relationship with Gomer, a promiscuous woman who God calls Hosea to marry. The book goes on to parallel God’s love for us and Hosea’s love for Gomer. Though we – and Gomer – are adulterous and idolatrous, God graciously pursues us. He gives us the eternal offering of His forgiveness and love.

What I love most about God is that He never gives up on us. Even when we become Christians and decide to follow Jesus all the days of our lives, we still slip up and make mistakes – don’t we?

We are far from perfect and remain in need of His grace and forgiveness. Yet, every time we fail, God never stops loving us. He chases after us with His goodness and sets our lives back on solid ground. What more could we ask for? We get to live in freedom and forgiveness and the security of knowing that our God will never abandon or forsake us.

This, however, is not a license to disobey or rebel. It surely should give us all the more passion to live a life free from the ties that bind and follow God’s ways.