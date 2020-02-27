The God Who Sees

Seen – Heard – Known

It seems like, in our generation, everyone has or wants a platform to be seen and heard. (I say this fully aware that I am currently communicating on a media platform!)

These platforms can be used in a positive way. Posting for memories sake, to document happy times and beautiful moments is a good use of social media and enables us to look back with fondness on times in our lives that may otherwise be forgotten.

Selfie-culture has taken an otherwise positive platform and made it all about being seen, heard, known and celebrated.

Celebrity culture is huge in the UK and watching the lives of the rich and famous on reality tv shows is a multi-million-pound commodity.

As a follower of Jesus, I take comfort in the fact that, whether I am seen, heard, known or celebrated by man, I am always seen and heard by God.

Hagar’s Story

The first person in the Bible documented to have stumbled upon this revelation is an Egyptian woman named Hagar.

Hagar was Sarai’s servant and the mother of Ishmael. Ishmael was a child born out of the desperation of Sarai and Abram to fulfil the promise God had made them about a child.

Once Hagar became pregnant with Ishmael, she began to resent her mistress and the unrest between the two women led to Hagar fleeing the house. When in the wilderness, an angel of the Lord appeared to Hagar and asked her where she had come from and where she was going. We pick the story up in Genesis 16: 8 –

“I’m running away from my mistress, Sarai,” she replied.

The angel of the Lord said to her, “Return to your mistress, and submit to her authority.” Then he added, “I will give you more descendants than you can count.”

And the angel also said, “You are now pregnant and will give birth to a son. You are to name him Ishmael (which means ‘God hears’), for the Lord has heard your cry of distress. This son of yours will be a wild man, as untamed as a wild donkey! He will raise his fist against everyone, and everyone will be against him. Yes, he will live in open hostility against all his relatives.”

Thereafter, Hagar used another name to refer to the Lord, who had spoken to her. She said, “You are the God who sees me.”

(Genesis 16:8-13 emphasis added)