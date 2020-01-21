The Health and Safety Myth

He Was Secure in His Identity in God.

Jesus knew exactly what His Father thought about Him. At His baptism in Matthew 3:13-17, the voice of God speaks saying “This is my son, whom I love; with him I am well pleased.” Jesus operated from a place of knowing. He was safe in the knowledge that God was who He said He was and secure in what God said about Him. When we go into exams without revising, we go in nervous and apprehensive for what we might be asked, with sweaty palms and no confidence. However, when we go in fully prepared, knowing the answers and all the possible permutations, we enter that exam hall with heads held high, brimming with confidence. Being unprepared for an exam is risky but going in on the back of knowledge removes the ‘risk’. Instead you can embrace and even enjoy the adventure of that exam.

It’s no different in stepping out with God. We can step out in full assurance of our identity in Christ, but in order to do that we need to know what He says about us. There is no substitute to revision and there is no substitute to spending time with God. If you want to know what someone thinks about you, ask him or her; spend time with them. Fortunately, we are also blessed with this amazing love letter to us; His word. Where God the Father effusively describes and ultimately demonstrates exactly what He thinks of us.

“Fearfully and wonderfully made” – Psalm 139:4

“Called you by name…precious in my sight” – Isaiah 43

If you want to step out, embracing the adventure, spend time on your face before Him and get knowledge of His thoughts over you.

He Was Secure in the Promises of God.

We boldly step out into the risky with the best ‘safety net’ of all time – God. In Deuteronomy 33:27 that we have His “everlasting arms” beneath us. If that doesn’t give us amazing confidence to step, I’m not sure what will. Maybe that His word “never returns void” (Isaiah 55:11) or that He will “never leave you or forsake you” (Hebrews 13:5), or in Luke 1:37 “Not one promise of God is empty of power, for with God there is no such thing as impossibility.”; “Blessed is she who has believed that the Lord would fulfil his promises to her!” (Luke 1:45).

What is the promise that you are standing on in your life? Ask God for a promise to stand on. We step into the unknown, fully knowing that God will meet us there because He always has before and He doesn’t change. He is “trustworthy and true” (Revelation 21:5; 22:6), whose word never fails and upon whose word we can solidly build.

He Knew His Father’s Voice.

When you spend time in front of God, you begin to learn what He sounds like. With any relationship, as time passes you can recognise their voice amongst a crowd. Maybe you have developed a family whistle to help locate each other. In our uniqueness, God will speak to us. It may not be in the same way for each of us and it may not be an audible voice, but He will speak…if our ears are open. Recognising His voice can take time, but don’t give up. When we get to know the timbre of God’s voice we will confidently step regardless of the circumstance or setting, just to trust and obey.

“Jesus gave them this answer: “Very truly I tell you, the Son can do nothing by himself; he can do only what he sees his Father doing, because whatever the Father does the Son also does.” – John 5:19

“So Jesus said, “When you have lifted up the Son of Man, then you will know that I am he and that I do nothing on my own but speak just what the Father has taught me.” – John 8:28

Sometimes we just need to ask Him to speak and wait for the response.

Why not read through 1 Samuel 3? Let’s ask the Lord to speak to us today; “Here I am. Speak, your servant is listening”.

As we ask, He will answer. Embrace the dangerous thinking; the out of the box; the walking on the water. As Paul Scanlon puts it, this life of faith isn’t a tight rope, but an adventure playground.

Trust and obey, step out the boat, embrace the risk and watch as God meets you out on the limb, blowing away all your expectations, trepidations and fears.