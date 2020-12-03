The Heart of Christmas

At the time, nobody could truly understand what the birth of Jesus meant. But what they did know was that the destiny of this baby was HUGE. The birth of Jesus was the hope that everyone was searching for and what the world needed. A Saviour was born.

Jesus, the Light of the World was sent for you. The Father loves you so much that He sent His one and only Son down to earth to do what no other could; set you free. He died for you. He died for your sins so you could be forgiven and live in the freedom and grace He so freely offers. He defeated death itself, so you could have eternal life. He was forsaken so you could have a relationship with him. He died for everything that burdens you, so you no longer have to carry the weight.

What Jesus did was beyond comprehension. You may be asking yourself, what did I do to deserve this?

That is the beauty of our God. We don’t deserve it. Yet He loves us so much that he did it anyway. His love for you is relentless, unconditional, and deeper than any love that has ever existed or will ever exist. Nothing can stop his love for you.

And He doesn’t just stop there. God calls you His child. He calls you beloved. He knows you. He knew how many hairs would be on your head today, at the beginning of time! He knows you better than you know yourself. He knitted you together in your mother’s womb and made no mistakes. He looks at you like a proud father.

Over 2000 years ago, a Saviour was born to give you life.

This Christmas take some time to remember why we really celebrate this holiday. Remember what Jesus did for you and take some time to thank Him. He loves to spend time with you, His beloved child.

Maybe you know someone that has not heard of Jesus before or understood the truth behind Christmas. I encourage you to share with them this life-changing truth. Let them know what Jesus did for them and how much He loves them. We are called to share this truth with the nations, and that starts with your next-door neighbour, colleague, and friend.

Forget the socks and boxes of chocolates; Jesus is the best gift you could give to someone this Christmas.

