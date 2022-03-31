The Love we Deserve

Human Love

Please go on a bit of a visualisation journey with me. Get yourself comfortable and be in a place where you can focus on what I am about to say. Suppose you can close your eyes and take a couple of deep breaths. Now, I want you to think about a person you genuinely love. Not a surface-level love, but a deep-rooted, all-consuming love. Maybe you’re thinking about your spouse, parents or your children.

Now I want to take a moment a visualise that person or people in front of you. Really have them clearly in your mind. I want you to tell them how much you love them, how much you want nothing but the best for their life and hope that they live a life filled with happiness, purpose and prosperity. Tell them that you love them so much that you would sacrifice anything, even your own life, just so that they could have a chance to live.

Imagine the type of response you would want them to give to you, bearing in mind that you have just poured out your heart and soul, and they turn around and repeatedly say, ‘thanks, but I don’t deserve your love’.