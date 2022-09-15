The Power of the Gospel

The Meaning of Faith

One thing I continue to look at is what the word faith truly means – not to everyone else, but to me. The dictionary has several definitions. The one I like the most is this:

To have great trust or confidence in something or someone.

However, if we look at the Hebrew origins of the word faith, we trace it back to a word called Emunah (Eh – moo – nah). The word Emunah means to have faith, but it has a broader meaning that has implications for what God calls us to as people of faith. It contains the idea of steadfastness or persistence.

It says in Hebrews 11:1:

‘Faith is the confidence that what we hope for will actually happen; it gives us assurance about things we cannot see.’

Throughout the Bible, the idea of faith is like a staircase. You may intellectually know that the stairs go up to the next level. But until you climb the stairs, you won’t experience that next level. This is what Martin Luther King Jr. meant when he said: “Faith is taking the first step even when you can’t see the whole staircase.”

One of the examples I love can be found in Matthew, Mark and Luke and is the story of the woman with the issue of blood.

‘Now there was a woman who had been suffering from haemorrhages for twelve years; and though she had spent all she had on physicians, no one could cure her. She came up behind Jesus and touched the fringe of his clothes, and immediately her haemorrhage stopped.’

(Luke 8:43-48)