The Road
by Adam Howard
Content Coordinator, CBN Europe
Picture the scene. Two friends walking along the road. It’s quiet because it’s still early Monday morning. The sun, barely breaking the horizon. There’s a long journey ahead. It hasn’t been the best week at all. It didn’t turn out how they thought it would. The one they thought would triumph; Jesus – arrested, tried and now in the grave. Dejected and almost lost, they set out on the road.
Yet in a while, they would be joined on their journey by a stranger. Little did they know the events that had taken place just the day before. Walking in the aftermath and grief; the in-between of Friday and Saturday, and sheer disbelief of the wonder of Sunday. Unconvinced and even doubting the reports of the empty tomb.
Veiled by their sorrow and pain, they didn’t recognise the stranger, Jesus, that joined them in their journey. They were even talking about Jesus, the very man that stood alongside them, but still their eyes were dimmed to the reality of who walked with them.
Yet despite their position, grace gently extends it’s hand and Jesus himself begins to unpack the word of God to them. Its although with each revelation, every prophetic word spoken about Himself, Jesus gently peels away the layers that were in the way, blowing the mist from their eyes.
Then with one simple act, they see. They remember. As He broke the bread in His hands, the darkness is lifted and they are met with glorious light. Jesus in their midst. And just as quickly as He arrived on the scene, He disappears.
Realisation hits and they put two and two together. Turning to one another they say, “Were not our hearts burning within us while he talked with us on the road and opened the scripture to us?” (Luke 24:32 – NIV)
As we walk through this life, I wonder how many times we fail to recognise Jesus as He walks alongside us. Blinded by our own agendas, by our plans, our busyness, even our ministry; we miss the truth in our midst. We often read this story and think “I can’t believe they didn’t notice”, but I see myself in these guys.
In this moment, I don’t want to miss what He would say. I don’t want to be talking about Jesus and forget to talk with him, to Him. I don’t want to not see what He would show me, and I don’t want to stay put, if He says ‘move’.
As we walk with Jesus today, I pray that by the Holy Spirit our ears may be unblocked and the mist cleared from our sight, that we would incline our hearts to His voice, not missing the beauty in the moment, as He walks step by step with us.
Bless You.