Yet in a while, they would be joined on their journey by a stranger. Little did they know the events that had taken place just the day before. Walking in the aftermath and grief; the in-between of Friday and Saturday, and sheer disbelief of the wonder of Sunday. Unconvinced and even doubting the reports of the empty tomb.

Veiled by their sorrow and pain, they didn’t recognise the stranger, Jesus, that joined them in their journey. They were even talking about Jesus, the very man that stood alongside them, but still their eyes were dimmed to the reality of who walked with them.

Yet despite their position, grace gently extends it’s hand and Jesus himself begins to unpack the word of God to them. Its although with each revelation, every prophetic word spoken about Himself, Jesus gently peels away the layers that were in the way, blowing the mist from their eyes.

Then with one simple act, they see. They remember. As He broke the bread in His hands, the darkness is lifted and they are met with glorious light. Jesus in their midst. And just as quickly as He arrived on the scene, He disappears.