Navigating the Stretch

As I said earlier, we must endeavour to understand the difference between stretch and strain. One is good and the other is detrimental to many areas of our lives. As we navigate the seasons, we need the Holy Spirit to give us wisdom to know the things to carry and the things to set down. To recognise that which is uncomfortable because it is a challenge and those things that are uncomfortable because it is mis-shaping us.

We need the wisdom and the accountability to know the difference between the two. Stepping into a new season of stretch enlarges our perspectives and experiences. Although it is hard at times, the win at the end is a greater capacity, born out of greater willingness to inconvenience ourselves. There is weight and responsibility attached, but it is carried well.

However, we need to be aware of the differences between stretch and strain. Strain happens when you have not stretched affectively first. It happens when you carry something that is too heavy or something that you weren’t designed to carry in the first place. Carry the weight designed for you to carry. You can carry someone elses’ weight…for a while, but you will inevitably end up compensating and deformed. A tent can hold under strain for a time, but eventually the cords will not be able to hold and they will snap, bringing it down to the ground. The knock-on effect being not just a personal one, but for all who finds shelter and shade within the tent.

It’s as a body we go forward; with each member doing it’s part. As we step forward together, in unity, we command a blessing. A united stretch, as promised in this passage brings, brings greater capacity, influence and it takes ground for the kingdom.