The Truth About Easter

The Final Sacrifice

No longer would it be necessary for a lamb to be sacrificed for the atonement of sin because the perfect lamb of God had paid the highest price. One sacrifice was sufficient to redeem and restore you and me into a rightful relationship with God. The man of sorrows, who was acquainted with grief took upon himself our guilt and shame so that we might know peace with God. The peace that transcends all understanding would continually guard hearts and minds for those who put their trust in him.

“This is how much God loved the world: He gave his Son, his one and only Son. And this is why: so that no one need be destroyed; by believing in him, anyone can have a whole and lasting life. God didn’t go to all the trouble of sending his Son merely to point an accusing finger, telling the world how bad it was. He came to help, to put the world right again. Anyone who trusts in him is acquitted; anyone who refuses to trust him has long since been under the death sentence without knowing it. And why? Because of that person’s failure to believe in the one-of-a-kind Son of God when introduced to him.”

John 3:16-18 (MSG)

God did not only say that He loved the world, but He also demonstrated His love through action. The truth is that anyone who believes in Him would not perish or be condemned but would have everlasting life. For those who know Jesus as their Saviour, the cross still speaks of hope in an uncertain world. For the gospel is the power of God unto salvation to everyone who believes.

As we celebrate Easter, may we never lose the wonder of experiencing the joy and freedom that Jesus brings because “it is finished” is still relevant for us today. Each of us can know that our sins are forgiven and forgotten, and His peace is freely available for those who ask.