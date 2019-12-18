The Twelve Days of Christmas

What Does it Actually Mean?

My True Love and the Partridge in a Pear Tree – these both are representations of Jesus. The partridge perhaps most significantly, because it’s a bird that will sacrifice its life to save its children.

Two Turtle Doves – these represent the Old and New Testaments.

Three French Hens – represent faith, hope and love.

Four Calling Birds – the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John.

Five Gold Rings – the Pentateuch; the first five books of the Old Testament.

Six Geese a-Laying – the six days of creation.

Seven Swans a-Swimming – the seven gifts of the Holy Spirit.

Eight Maids a-Milking – the eight Beatitudes.

Nine Ladies Dancing – the nine fruits of the Holy Spirit.

Ten Lords a-Leaping – the Ten Commandments.

Eleven Pipers Piping – the eleven faithful Apostles.

Twelve Drummers Drumming – represent the twelve points of belief in the Apostle’s Creed.

I hope this has cast a new light over this traditional tune. So, as you gather next time around the fire to sing this song, you’ll have a new appreciation for the lyrics and, of course, some great trivia to wow your guests with.

Have a great Christmas.

