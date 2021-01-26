Valentine’s Day Devotional – Welcome!
Day 1
by Charmain Hibberd
Marketing Assistant (Writer), CBN Europe
Welcome to our 2021 Valentine’s Devotional! This 3 Day Devotional follows the greatest love story ever known to man – the love of Jesus. Sign up now to get it sent straight to your inbox.
Valentine’s Day may bring up some difficult emotions for you. Perhaps you’re not where you want to be romantically in your life, perhaps the season you are in doesn’t measure up to your expectations.
One thing is for sure though – the love of God trumps all other forms of love that we could ever experience and is available to all.
The greatest love story ever told – Jesus.
Our prayer for you this Valentine’s Day is that, as you read of the love of God for you – it’s promises and declarations – you would feel secure and content.
‘May the grace of the Lord Jesus Christ, the love of God, and the fellowship of the Holy Spirit be with you all.’
(2 Corinthians 13:14 NLT)