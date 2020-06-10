Valour
by Adam Howard
Content Coordinator, CBN Europe
How often have we been in a place we know isn’t the best place for us to be? Whether by our own decisions, dictated by our environment or through circumstances we can find ourselves in the wine press like Gideon, hiding away.
However, be encouraged. God speaks in the hidden moments. He calls us out into our future in spite of our present. He sees more in us than we or those around us can; seeing all that you can be.
He Sees the Potential in Us, Even in Our Hiding
God calls Gideon a “mighty man of valour” in the midst of his fear. God didn’t wait for Gideon to show an act of courage before identifying that characteristic in him and calling that out of him. Gideon’s opinion of himself was vastly different from what God saw in him (v15). But we can rely on the promise that He is always with us and the battles we face, we won’t face alone.
Find Security in What He Has Spoken Over You
When we realise that we have “found favour” with God (v17), that His voice is the truth and we align ourselves to the Holy Spirit and His word over us, then we can take on anything courageously. When we are secure in our call and confident in the caller, God, then we find a sense of peace. We stop striving and competing with each other and start completing one another; calling out the potential and seeing the gold in our families, friendships, teams, churches and workplaces.
It’s a Process
Despite the clear call of God, it still takes Gideon a little time to digest and adjust to what has just happened. Even though the angel of the Lord manifested before him and the was clear instruction, Gideon wasn’t automatically the most daring, fearless warrior Israel had ever seen. Looking at v27, we see that he was still afraid and fearful of what people may say or the consequences of him stepping into God’s call.
I think that so often we get frustrated at the process, especially in others; where we see great potential sometimes lethargically plodding along, when we long to see it run. Now, desiring an instant change and embracing of God’s call isn’t wrong at all, but let’s remember that there is a process. Let’s be willing to extend grace to each other, and ourselves, as we seek to work out and walk out what God has called us to.
Spend time praying for God to speak to you about His call over your life. Be open to the prophetic word for others too. Ask God to help you be secure in the truth He has spoken and rest in who you are in Him. Don’t beat yourself up if you feel like you’re still stuck in the wine press; instead commit to the process. Let His word over you draw you out and into the call of God for your life.
Bless You.