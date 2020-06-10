However, be encouraged. God speaks in the hidden moments. He calls us out into our future in spite of our present. He sees more in us than we or those around us can; seeing all that you can be.

He Sees the Potential in Us, Even in Our Hiding

God calls Gideon a “mighty man of valour” in the midst of his fear. God didn’t wait for Gideon to show an act of courage before identifying that characteristic in him and calling that out of him. Gideon’s opinion of himself was vastly different from what God saw in him (v15). But we can rely on the promise that He is always with us and the battles we face, we won’t face alone.

Find Security in What He Has Spoken Over You

When we realise that we have “found favour” with God (v17), that His voice is the truth and we align ourselves to the Holy Spirit and His word over us, then we can take on anything courageously. When we are secure in our call and confident in the caller, God, then we find a sense of peace. We stop striving and competing with each other and start completing one another; calling out the potential and seeing the gold in our families, friendships, teams, churches and workplaces.