Vision leaks. 

Are Guidelines Good?

Proverbs 29:18 tells us that without vision, people perish. Another version of the bible (NIV) says that without revelation, people cast off restraint. There is something about guidance and parameters that help us to live a successful life.

Think of laws and how they help to guide society in the right direction.

Think of a baby. With a routine, they can achieve healthy sleep patterns, healthy eating patterns and establish a bond of safety and security. Without a routine, they are quite a handful!

The alternative to order is lawless living which ultimately can lead to destruction and demise.

The Bible often refers to us as followers of Jesus as sheep. We are Jesus’ flock and He is our Shepherd. Sheep need pens to keep them safe, without it they can get lost or stuck in barbed wire and hurt themselves.

God isn’t trying to ruin our fun with laws and restraint, He is actually trying to release us to enjoy the pastures He places us in, securely.

Consider a log fire. One of the first things you would think of when you light a log fire is to place a fire gate in front of it so that the more vulnerable members of the household don’t hurt themselves.

Laws and vision are similar in that they provide parameters for living. Without vision we can stumble around aimlessly.