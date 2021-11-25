Walking in the Sweet Spot

Fully God, Fully Man

Our ultimate example is, of course, Jesus. He lived a life fully submitted to God, only doing what He saw His Father doing (John 5:19), but it’s easy to take that to mean that he didn’t struggle like we do. We know that Jesus was fully God, but it’s important to remember that he was also fully man. He didn’t have super heavenly powers that made it simple to know exactly what to and how to do it.

But it’s not complicated either. He lived a life fully surrendered to God’s purposes, because he went and spent time with his Father (Luke 5:16 and Mark 1:35). He knew what God was asking of him, because He sought out time with him, away from the hustle and bustle, he invested in tuning into His father’s voice.

It wasn’t a one-way conversation though. When Jesus is about to be betrayed, we see the most beautiful expression of his humanity in the garden of Gethsemane. He’d been living a surrendered life, ministering for 3 years, and knew the purpose of his life, and yet, in that moment, Jesus wept and begged for another way forward.