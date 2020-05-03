Sometimes, we treat ourselves like our cars, ignoring the warning lights that are flashing right in our faces. Tiredness, irritability, frustration – these things point towards an issue that’s under the hood. Low fuel or even the wrong fuel altogether causes us to stutter and splutter along the journey. Those same phrases still playing in your mind; “it’ll be ok. I’m sure there’s time. It’s probably nothing.” But just as with our vehicles, if we ignore the warning lights, we’ll eventually break down.

The good news is that we have the manual. The guide that tells us what the lights mean, and how we can get it fixed – it’s called the Bible. The Word of God, giving us step by step instructions, but even more, we know a great mechanic. The Holy Spirit in us, who works on the inner parts that we just wouldn’t be able to do by just good discipline or ability. But even more, we know the Manufacturer. God the Father – the one who created us; formed us in our mother’s womb and breathed life into our lungs.

If you have been ignoring the warning signs, please get yourself to the garage; check the manual and speak to the mechanic; return to maker and let him reset the trip.

Matthew 11:28-30 says,

“Are you tired? Worn out? Burned out on religion? Come to me. Get away with me and you’ll recover your life. I’ll show you how to take a real rest. Walk with me and work with me—watch how I do it. Learn the unforced rhythms of grace. I won’t lay anything heavy or ill-fitting on you. Keep company with me and you’ll learn to live freely and lightly.” (MSG)

Come to Him. Rest in Him. Don’t ignore the warning lights. Seek the maker.

Bless You.