Warrior, Not Worrier

Return to the source

The Bible has plenty to say about worry, fear and trusting God. There are verses upon verses on being strong and courageous in the Lord, guarding our hearts and not being anxious about anything.

The problem is not with the amount of exhortation or guidance we have in our relationship with Jesus.

The problem is in actioning these verses.

When you are hard pressed or a circumstance in life comes along to distract you from your path, what are you going to do?

Are you going to give into worry, fear and anxiety or are you going to turn to Jesus for help and trust that what He says is true?

‘I will be your God throughout your lifetime— until your hair is white with age. I made you, and I will care for you. I will carry you along and save you.’

(Isaiah 46:4 NLT)

The above promise is pretty black and white.

God confesses that He made us and that He will care for us, carrying us along this road called life.

We have a choice.

We can sit in our proverbial rocking chairs all day long, going back and forth in our circumstances and getting nowhere. The alternative is to rise up as warriors, not worriers, and declare scripture over our lives and our situations.

‘The LORD your God is with you, the Mighty Warrior who saves.’

(Zephaniah 3:17 NIV)

Friends, we have not been given a spirit of fear or of timidity, but of power and love and of sound judgment (see 2 Timothy 1:7 CSB).

When external events threaten to rob us of our peace, let’s remember who we are and whose we are and go to war with the situation, rather than sit in worry.