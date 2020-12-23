What Are Christmas Carols and Why Do They Feel So Good?

Joy To The World

The other week I heard about the petition some famous singers had started for caroling to be allowed this year, and that it had been passed in government guidelines. In a year of ‘no’ there was so much joy around this victory, of being able to sing in public, and it got me thinking, why does it matter?

For me carols give more than a just a seasonal buzz of warmth, they do something deeper. They draw me closer to the people around me, creating bridges across the space that time and the busy-ness of life have created.

And I think that’s true for many of us.

When you unite with someone in song, it goes further than sharing a melody. A song becomes so much more than the sum of its parts, without wanting to sound too grand… music can open heaven over us.

How can I make such a bold statement?

Well, if we know that we enter the gates of heaven through thanksgiving, and the very courts of our God through praise, we’re getting somewhere towards that idea of open heaven.

But take it further, remember that the head angel, before he fell, Lucifer, was in charge of worship, covering the throne with praise.

So, when we join together in praise and raise our voices to heaven, we’re the closest we will get to the throne–room while still on earth. It’s what we were created for, it’s why a song can move you more than you can explain – and not just for Christians, but for every person under the sky.