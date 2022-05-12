What if it was Real?

Is There Still A Truth That Stands?

When you look around at society, it’s not difficult to see that trust has been fractured. I believe a big part of this comes from losing the balance between truth and love.

There used to be a big emphasis on truth, yet it was delivered without love. A hurting society quickly swung the pendulum to the other side, and love became the focus at the expense of truth. It became possible for two people to have their own contradicting truths because love doesn’t tell someone what they believe is wrong.

We’ve quickly arrived at a place where no one really knows who to trust anymore. You can believe whatever you want as long as it doesn’t hurt me. If it does, you’ll get ‘cancelled’ from my life. That’s right, ‘cancel culture’ really is a thing. Society has forgotten what truth and love are. We need someone to lead us out of this chaos.

Hope is not lost. I believe there is still truth. One that leads us to know who we are, what genuine love looks like, and why we are here. Whilst I can’t give all the evidence for that statement in this article, I can offer you the direction to look. If all this hinges on the death and resurrection of Jesus, then that is where you should start. Truth is based on evidence. Many have tried to disprove the resurrection, to find themselves convinced it happened. The evidence is overwhelming. But this is too important to take my word for it. Find out for yourself.

A book I would highly recommend is ‘The Case for Christ’ by Lee Strobel. If you’re still unsure whether this is worth some of your time, I’ll leave you with this quote. C.S. Lewis, the author of ‘Chronicles of Narnia’, said, “Christianity, if false, is of no importance, and if true, of infinite importance, the only thing it cannot be is moderately important.”