What if it was Real?
by Joel Singleton
Marketing Assistant & Co-host of CBNE Live Prayer, CBN Europe
Too good to be true or truth that, if embraced, has the power to change our lives forever? This is the place we want to invite you to today. A place where you can openly, freely and carefully consider – what if it was real?
It Carries All The Weight
Imagine there was something so significant to your life and the lives of everyone that was almost too good to be true. The kind that would cause millions to give up their way of life to follow it or lose their life so others could hear it. Something of eternal importance. Surely a thing like this would cause you to stop and inquire at the very least? To ask the question, what is it?
Jesus Christ died for humanity and was resurrected. He did this to restore our relationship with our Creator. In Jesus, there is forgiveness and eternal life.
This is a bold statement to make. One that millions have held as their foundation in life. It’s either true or false. Not only this, but all the things Jesus said and did get their validity from His resurrection. Ultimately, if you can disprove this, the whole thing comes crumbling down. If you find it true, then who or what you’re living your life for may need some adjustment. It carries all the weight.
The world is searching for things that Christianity claims an answer to. Who am I? What does genuine love look like? Why am I here? If you could live each day knowing the answer to these questions, wouldn’t that statement be worth exploring?
Is There Still A Truth That Stands?
When you look around at society, it’s not difficult to see that trust has been fractured. I believe a big part of this comes from losing the balance between truth and love.
There used to be a big emphasis on truth, yet it was delivered without love. A hurting society quickly swung the pendulum to the other side, and love became the focus at the expense of truth. It became possible for two people to have their own contradicting truths because love doesn’t tell someone what they believe is wrong.
We’ve quickly arrived at a place where no one really knows who to trust anymore. You can believe whatever you want as long as it doesn’t hurt me. If it does, you’ll get ‘cancelled’ from my life. That’s right, ‘cancel culture’ really is a thing. Society has forgotten what truth and love are. We need someone to lead us out of this chaos.
Hope is not lost. I believe there is still truth. One that leads us to know who we are, what genuine love looks like, and why we are here. Whilst I can’t give all the evidence for that statement in this article, I can offer you the direction to look. If all this hinges on the death and resurrection of Jesus, then that is where you should start. Truth is based on evidence. Many have tried to disprove the resurrection, to find themselves convinced it happened. The evidence is overwhelming. But this is too important to take my word for it. Find out for yourself.
A book I would highly recommend is ‘The Case for Christ’ by Lee Strobel. If you’re still unsure whether this is worth some of your time, I’ll leave you with this quote. C.S. Lewis, the author of ‘Chronicles of Narnia’, said, “Christianity, if false, is of no importance, and if true, of infinite importance, the only thing it cannot be is moderately important.”