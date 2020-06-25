What The Bible Says About Racism

A Biblical Perspective

The bible is clear when it comes to the issue of race and racism, we are certainly not left in the dark to draw our own conclusions on what God thinks about the issue.

In Genesis we read about the foundations of humankind and where we all come from:

Then God said, “Let us make human beings in our image, to be like us. They will reign over the fish in the sea, the birds in the sky, the livestock, all the wild animals on the earth, and the small animals that scurry along the ground.”

So God created human beings in his own image.

In the image of God he created them;

male and female he created them.

Then God blessed them and said, “Be fruitful and multiply. Fill the earth and govern it. Reign over the fish in the sea, the birds in the sky, and all the animals that scurry along the ground.”

(Genesis 1:26-28 NLT)

In His Image

All were, are and will be made in the image of God. All have been made to rule over the earth and all have been made to be blessed and to multiply.

All made in the image of God.

To suggest that someone is inferior because of their accent, language, colour or culture is to say that a portion of God is also inferior. God is complete and whole and has created His children as such aswell.