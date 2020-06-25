What The Bible Says About Racism
by Charmain Hibberd
Marketing Assistant (Writer), CBN Europe
All over the world we are reading stories of protest and witnessing unrest due to racism. Many have taken to the streets to stand against the issue of racism and being treated poorly because of the colour of your skin. Our world is hurting.
A Biblical Perspective
The bible is clear when it comes to the issue of race and racism, we are certainly not left in the dark to draw our own conclusions on what God thinks about the issue.
In Genesis we read about the foundations of humankind and where we all come from:
Then God said, “Let us make human beings in our image, to be like us. They will reign over the fish in the sea, the birds in the sky, the livestock, all the wild animals on the earth, and the small animals that scurry along the ground.”
So God created human beings in his own image.
In the image of God he created them;
male and female he created them.
Then God blessed them and said, “Be fruitful and multiply. Fill the earth and govern it. Reign over the fish in the sea, the birds in the sky, and all the animals that scurry along the ground.”
(Genesis 1:26-28 NLT)
In His Image
All were, are and will be made in the image of God. All have been made to rule over the earth and all have been made to be blessed and to multiply.
All made in the image of God.
To suggest that someone is inferior because of their accent, language, colour or culture is to say that a portion of God is also inferior. God is complete and whole and has created His children as such aswell.
Racism has no place in the kingdom of God, nor in His people. The very nature of God is love itself. He is wholly good.
Revelation
The bible also says this in the book of Revelation:
After this I saw a vast crowd, too great to count, from every nation and tribe and people and language, standing in front of the throne and before the Lamb. They were clothed in white robes and held palm branches in their hands. And they were shouting with a great roar,
“Salvation comes from our God who sits on the throne
and from the Lamb!”
And all the angels were standing around the throne and around the elders and the four living beings. And they fell before the throne with their faces to the ground and worshiped God. They sang,
“Amen! Blessing and glory and wisdom
and thanksgiving and honour
and power and strength belong to our God
forever and ever! Amen.”
(Revelation 7:9-11 NLT)
Here we read that every nation, every tribe, every people and every language will stand before the throne in white robes. There is an equality to this image, a level playing field.
Doesn’t it paint a beautiful picture of diversity? No one has any preference, there are no favourites, all are presented to God in the same way.
God Of Justice
There are numerous other examples in the bible where Jesus would talk to the downtrodden, the oppressed and the destitute where others would shy away.
He gave them the attention and the love that they deserved and didn’t avoid engaging with them because of their social status.
We are also encouraged in scripture that justice and righteousness are the foundation of God’s throne (see Psalm 89:14) therefore we know that God judges all people fairly according to their behaviour and conduct.
Racism has no place in the kingdom of God, nor in His people.
The very nature of God is love itself. He is wholly good.
Let us check our own hearts and strive to be like our Creator and the One we follow. We need to ensure that we treat all equally, fairly and justly.