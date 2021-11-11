When Lives Are Restored

Saul to Paul

The book of Acts kicks off with all sorts of exciting things happening.

The church is growing in Jerusalem, people are getting healed and saved and more and more are professing the name of Jesus. But then, a couple of chapters in, we see the arrest and the stoning of Stephen. Stephen was the first martyr for Christ and a man called Saul was conspicuously holding coats and encouraging the stoning that day (Acts 8:1-3).

Saul’s zeal for the Jewish religion went further than being an onlooker to a horrific murder. He went on to spark fear throughout the church, (Acts 8:3) scattering believers as they fled from his rampage to imprison and persecute them.

But Saul didn’t stay as Saul. Acts 9:1-31 takes us along that Damascus Road with him, where he encountered Jesus for himself. It was a huge turning point that would change everything about him, even down to his name. A man thinking he had everything right – obeying every letter of the law – was literally humbled, falling to the ground in front of the Saviour King and restored. From religion to relationship.

Lifelong Journeys

Paul had a big mission placed on his life from the moment of salvation. He was called to reach the Gentiles, the non-Jews, with the good news of Jesus – but he had a huge mountain of prejudice to overcome – and not an unfounded one either!

He had been the scourge of the newly growing church, and now needed them to trust him. His life teaches us a huge lesson. Our salvation, forgiveness and restoration are the work of a moment with Christ, but can often be a journey that we have to travel with the people around us. People who knew us before our transformation or recommitment need to see the fruit of repentance in our lives. We can’t simply tell them that we’ve changed – and that can take time.