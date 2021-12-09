A Story of Great Significance

Within the Christmas story, every detail has significance, one of which is the star.

The wise men (Magi) who first saw the star were educated scholars, philosophers and astronomers who served in the royal courts throughout the ancient eastern world. They had studied the stars and sought to find the one who was born King of the Jews. Although they did not know him, their response was one of discovery.

The star which they followed was like no other. It shone distinctly and brightly and rested over Bethlehem, the place where the child lay. The fulfilment of yet another Biblical prophecy was about to become a reality before their eyes.

“‘But you, Bethlehem, in the land of Judah are by no means least among the rulers of Judah, for out of you will come a ruler who will shepherd my people, Israel.” Matthew 2:6 NIV

Many who saw the star were oblivious to the truth that the Saviour of the world was so near. As for the wise men, ‘When they saw the star, they were overjoyed.’ Matthew 2:10 NIV. The excitement and joy that welled up from within them hastened their every step. Although they were tired from the long journey, the one they had been seeking was within their sight.