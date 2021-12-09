When They Saw the Star
by Allen Carter
Head of Development, CBN Europe
As we begin December and the Christmas period, we pray that you are experiencing this season in peace.
Be encouraged as you read all about the greatest story of all time – the story of Jesus.
From birth to death to resurrection, His existence was marked with great purpose, and it all began with a star…
A Story of Great Significance
Within the Christmas story, every detail has significance, one of which is the star.
The wise men (Magi) who first saw the star were educated scholars, philosophers and astronomers who served in the royal courts throughout the ancient eastern world. They had studied the stars and sought to find the one who was born King of the Jews. Although they did not know him, their response was one of discovery.
The star which they followed was like no other. It shone distinctly and brightly and rested over Bethlehem, the place where the child lay. The fulfilment of yet another Biblical prophecy was about to become a reality before their eyes.
“‘But you, Bethlehem, in the land of Judah are by no means least among the rulers of Judah, for out of you will come a ruler who will shepherd my people, Israel.” Matthew 2:6 NIV
Many who saw the star were oblivious to the truth that the Saviour of the world was so near. As for the wise men, ‘When they saw the star, they were overjoyed.’ Matthew 2:10 NIV. The excitement and joy that welled up from within them hastened their every step. Although they were tired from the long journey, the one they had been seeking was within their sight.
On coming to the house, they saw the child with his mother Mary, and they bowed down and worshipped him. Then they opened their treasures and presented him with gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh.
Matthew 2:11 NIV
The Saviour of the World
The joy and wonder that they experienced was evident as their hearts were so full of gratitude. They had finally encountered the Saviour of the world, and their immediate response was that they bowed down and worshipped him. The gifts they opened fit a king, unaware that they were a prophetic symbol that would later represent His life.
Gold– a symbol of kingship on earth.
Frankincense – a symbol of deity.
Myrrh– a symbol of death.
What they had seen and experienced would leave an impression on future generations.
This Christmas, may I encourage you never to lose the joy and wonder of the birth of the newborn King. Let us not be like those who were oblivious and unaware that the Saviour of the world was near.
When you begin to open your presents, why not stop for a moment, and thank God for His unspeakable gift? God’s gift of love to a lost and broken world was an expression from His heart that demonstrates the full extent of how much He genuinely loves each of us.
May gratitude extend within every heart in your home. May Jesus be given His rightful place as King of Kings and Lord of Lords. And may the chorus of “Oh come let us adore him” be the anthem of worship sung throughout eternity.