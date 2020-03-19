Who Do You Think You Are?

This got me thinking about my kingdom family tree.

The Bible tells us that ‘God decided in advance to adopt us into his own family by bringing us to himself through Jesus Christ. This is what he wanted to do, and it gave him great pleasure.’ (Ephesians 1:5 NLT)

Based on this scripture, I can only assume that my kingdom genealogy includes the likes of Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, Ruth, Mary and Jesus Christ Himself. (See Jesus’ genealogy in Matthew 1:1-17).

Sometimes we need to be reminded of who we are as followers of Jesus and as adopted members of His family.

1 Peter 2:9 (NIV) boldly states who we are and gives us a clear insight into our identity as Christians. It reads:

‘But you are a chosen people, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, God’s special possession…’

Let’s break this scripture down…

Chosen People

God wanted YOU in His family, my friend! He chose YOU! Chosen means to be selected from several, preferred. I don’t know about you but this makes me very emotional!

God preferred me to be in His family. He looked at my character, my behaviour and even my sin and said “yep, she’s the one, bring her in!”

What does it mean to you to be chosen? Do you believe it or is it just another nice Christianese phrase to you?

Please, let it sink in.

Take 10 minutes and think about it if you have to, but don’t move away from this thought in a hurry. This is the truth: You. Are. Chosen.

Royal Priesthood

I have to be honest, this part of the scripture messed with my theology a little bit.

In my former understanding, royal priesthood meant that we were just a priestly people called to serve the King, our God. However, upon reflection (and in clarifying conversation with other believers) it was revealed to me that this scripture unveils so much more than just priesthood and servitude.

We are royalty, too.

The famous worship song ‘King of Kings’ puts it so beautifully:

Your Majesty, I can but bow

lay my all before You now

In royal robes I don’t deserve

live to serve Your Majesty

If we have been clothed in royal robes, that naturally suggests that we are royalty.

This doesn’t negate serving. Even the prodigal son, upon return was clothed in the family robes. But I would imagine he returned to the family business, like his brother.

So, let that sink deep into your identity too. You are royalty.