Who Do You Think You Are?
by Charmain Hibberd
Marketing Assistant (Writer), CBN Europe
Did you ever watch the British genealogy documentary series ‘Who do you think you are?’
It’s basically an entire series dedicated to helping celebrities trace their family tree. It’s filled with emotional discoveries and even royal recognition for some!
It’s fascinating when we look back and consider where we have come from and who forms our family tree.
This got me thinking about my kingdom family tree.
The Bible tells us that ‘God decided in advance to adopt us into his own family by bringing us to himself through Jesus Christ. This is what he wanted to do, and it gave him great pleasure.’ (Ephesians 1:5 NLT)
Based on this scripture, I can only assume that my kingdom genealogy includes the likes of Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, Ruth, Mary and Jesus Christ Himself. (See Jesus’ genealogy in Matthew 1:1-17).
Sometimes we need to be reminded of who we are as followers of Jesus and as adopted members of His family.
1 Peter 2:9 (NIV) boldly states who we are and gives us a clear insight into our identity as Christians. It reads:
‘But you are a chosen people, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, God’s special possession…’
Let’s break this scripture down…
Chosen People
God wanted YOU in His family, my friend! He chose YOU! Chosen means to be selected from several, preferred. I don’t know about you but this makes me very emotional!
God preferred me to be in His family. He looked at my character, my behaviour and even my sin and said “yep, she’s the one, bring her in!”
What does it mean to you to be chosen? Do you believe it or is it just another nice Christianese phrase to you?
Please, let it sink in.
Take 10 minutes and think about it if you have to, but don’t move away from this thought in a hurry. This is the truth: You. Are. Chosen.
Royal Priesthood
I have to be honest, this part of the scripture messed with my theology a little bit.
In my former understanding, royal priesthood meant that we were just a priestly people called to serve the King, our God. However, upon reflection (and in clarifying conversation with other believers) it was revealed to me that this scripture unveils so much more than just priesthood and servitude.
We are royalty, too.
The famous worship song ‘King of Kings’ puts it so beautifully:
Your Majesty, I can but bow
lay my all before You now
In royal robes I don’t deserve
live to serve Your Majesty
If we have been clothed in royal robes, that naturally suggests that we are royalty.
This doesn’t negate serving. Even the prodigal son, upon return was clothed in the family robes. But I would imagine he returned to the family business, like his brother.
So, let that sink deep into your identity too. You are royalty.
Chosen people. Royal priesthood. Holy nation. God’s special possession.
Holy Nation
The standard of God is high, we all know this. It forms the foundation of our salvation. All have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God (see Romans 3:23).
But doesn’t this make the holiness we are dressed in even more glorious?
The term Christian means ‘little Christ.’ We have literally been called to be as holy as Christ Himself, a nation marked by God’s standard. Not that we always attain this level of living, but that we aspire to it, always checking our conscience for the best way.
You have been set apart. Called to be different. Called to stand out, not conform to the pattern of this world.
You are part of a holy nation.
God’s special possession
This may be my favourite part of these four stamps on our identity.
Do you have a special possession? A treasure? Something that you value highly?
It might be your wedding rings, your flashy car or a family heirloom. Whatever it is, it cannot compare with how special God sees you to be as His own possession.
You are pride of place, front and centre, the apple of His eye. He is proud of you!
Some of us may read this through the lens of our own behaviour and dismiss it as yet another nice thing to say.
Take ahold of this truth, friends. You not only belong to God; you are special to Him.
‘Look at the birds of the air, for they neither sow nor reap nor gather into barns; yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not of more value than they?’
(Matthew 6:26)
Remember your worth and always bear in mind the price that was paid for your life. This is how special and valued a possession you are.
Chosen people. Royal priesthood. Holy nation. Special possession.
The Bible tells us that we once had no identity as a people but that now, we are God’s people (see 1 Peter 2:10).
Settle into your new identity today and if anyone dare ask you who you think you are, point them in the direction of 1 Peter 2:9. The Word of God is unerring and stands true from age to age. Your identity in Christ is secure.