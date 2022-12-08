For a child is born to us,

a son is given to us.

The government will rest on his shoulders.

And he will be called:

Wonderful Counsellor, Mighty God,

Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.

(Isaiah 9:6 NLT, emphasis added)

There is a song called ‘Wonderful Counsellor’ by Maranatha Music that has the following lyrics within it:

‘Search me, know me, Jesus

Lead me, guide me, Jesus…’

Isn’t this the very essence of Jesus as our Wonderful Counsellor?

When we ask Jesus to search us and know us, He leads us and guides us. He listens, guides and carries our burdens with us. What a Wonderful Counsellor He is indeed.

Let’s look at how Jesus counsels us in three specific ways…

Jesus Listens

‘Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank him for all he has done.’

(Philippians 4:6-7 NLT)

Do you have a friend who is always there in times of need? They sit patiently and listen to your problem, never interrupting or offering premature solutions. They simply sit and listen. Placing value on you and your situation by paying close attention.