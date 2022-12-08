Wonderful Counsellor
by Charmain Hibberd
Creative Media Coordinator, CBN Europe
As our wonderful counsellor, Jesus listens to us through prayer, guides us in His perfect ways and carries our burdens with us. He is completely invested and involved in our lives when we bring our needs to Him. Come to Jesus today, He is always there for you.
For a child is born to us,
a son is given to us.
The government will rest on his shoulders.
And he will be called:
Wonderful Counsellor, Mighty God,
Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.
(Isaiah 9:6 NLT, emphasis added)
There is a song called ‘Wonderful Counsellor’ by Maranatha Music that has the following lyrics within it:
‘Search me, know me, Jesus
Lead me, guide me, Jesus…’
Isn’t this the very essence of Jesus as our Wonderful Counsellor?
When we ask Jesus to search us and know us, He leads us and guides us. He listens, guides and carries our burdens with us. What a Wonderful Counsellor He is indeed.
Let’s look at how Jesus counsels us in three specific ways…
Jesus Listens
‘Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank him for all he has done.’
(Philippians 4:6-7 NLT)
Do you have a friend who is always there in times of need? They sit patiently and listen to your problem, never interrupting or offering premature solutions. They simply sit and listen. Placing value on you and your situation by paying close attention.
This is the kind of friend that Jesus is. Jesus listens to us. Patiently, attentively and calmly.
Think about it, if He didn’t listen, why would we pray?
Our prayers to the King never fall on deaf ears. He cares for us and invites us to share what worries us, tell Him what we need and thank Him for all He has done in our lives already.
That’s the kind of friend that Jesus is.
Jesus Guides
‘Commit your way to the Lord;
trust in him, and he will act…’
(Psalm 37:5 CSB)
Jesus is the embodiment of the Word of God (see John 1:1) and the Word is a lamp for our feet
and a light on our path (see Psalm 119:105).
Jesus Himself is a guiding light for us to follow in our walk through life.
More specifically, have you ever prayed about something and then felt a nudge in your spirit to take a certain route? Or submitted a problem to the Lord and then, miraculously, a solution pops into your mind later in the day? This is the Lord guiding us through His Holy Spirit inside of those who have surrendered their lives to Him.
Jesus has not left us without assistance, the Holy Spirit is our Helper (see John 15:26 NKJV). We have guidance and counsel in the person of the Holy Spirit.
Submit your cares and concerns to God, He listens, yes, but He also guides.
Jesus Carries
‘Therefore he is able, once and forever, to save those who come to God through him. He lives forever to intercede with God on their behalf.’
(Hebrews 7:25 NLT)
Have you ever had someone offer to carry your shopping bags with you? The weight released is such a relief when someone takes 2 of the 4 bags you are carrying, isn’t it?
Spiritually speaking, I believe that this is what Jesus does for us. We have to live our own individual lives, Jesus doesn’t take the full weight of our earthly experience. But He does intercede for us, helping us to carry the load we have been given.
To intercede means ‘to act on behalf of someone in difficulty or trouble, as by pleading or petition.’*
Jesus personally takes on the petition for our lives and our situations, carrying them and taking them to the Father to work out. How magnificent! Jesus Himself carries our burdens with us to the Father – this is what intercession is!
We are heard, supported and guided by the Father, Son and Holy Spirit.
This why Jesus is not just called Counsellor, but Wonderful Counsellor. He is intimately acquainted with our ways and seeks us out to lead, guide and support each and every day that we come to Him.
Praise God.