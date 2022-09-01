Zacchaeus Through the Eyes of Jesus

Come Down

I saw beyond the outward facade of pride and intimidation.

I knew how much Zacchaeus was hated and rejected by those around him. He had made so many mistakes that he decided to climb and hide behind the branches and leaves to cover his shame.

Yet, he was inquisitive. I already knew how desperate he was to change, but he didn’t know how or where to begin. His lifestyle of corruption and stealing was a downward spiral that affected not only himself but everyone around him.

No longer could he be trusted.

When I saw him, I saw the potential within him and the lives that he would later impact. He was already a leader, a person of influence.

I looked up and called him by name.

He was so surprised; although we had never met before, I already knew him.

For years his name had been associated with corruption and greed. He was a tax collector, a traitor and an oppressor.

But I knew his name meant pure and innocent. I knew that his heart was about to change.

When I called his name and said, “Zacchaeus, you must immediately come down for today. I want to come to your house.” His heart began to beat faster and faster and yet become softer.

Never before had anyone looked into his eyes with love and compassion, only with hatred and anger. Never had anyone wanted to spend time with him; he was so lonely and isolated. A silent cry came from deep within him, to be loved and accepted rather than rejected.

Little did he know that this day would be the beginning of an adventure that he never thought possible.