Single and Dating

Dating, undeniably, has its difficulties. Rarely do we meet our ‘person’ on the first try. Often, we will need to go on a few dates and experience a few ‘no’s’ before we find our ‘yes!’

As Christian men and women looking for a potential partner, we need to employ some wisdom. Haphazardly approaching this area of our lives can lead us to become bruised and obtain baggage that we must then work through later.

When considering this topic, I was reminded of the first thing my friend said to me before I walked into her church for the first time – be open.

Perceiving that I was a little apprehensive about going to her church for the first time, she wanted me to concentrate on keeping an open mind and welcoming the new experience.

I give this same advice to you when it comes to dating – be open.

If we approach dating with a negative, judgmental, and closed attitude, it is not likely that we will meet someone special. We will just pick them apart and find reasons not to give them a chance. Whereas if we remain open and positive, we will attract a similar kind of person who is willing – at the very least – to make a new friend.

It takes a while for people to reveal who they really are. We can all be guilty of sugar-coating ourselves upon a first or second meeting, but after time goes by, we start to peel back the layers of who we are and reveal our true selves. Give people a chance to do this. If a first date is clunky and awkward but you sense that there is potential, go for a second date and give them the benefit of the doubt.

This leads us nicely to the next piece of advice I have learned to follow over my years of dating – go for a coffee instead of dinner!

Let me explain.