Single and Accountable

Now, this may seem like an odd transition when talking about singleness but go with me…

We all have blind spots in our lives, and in our characters.

We may have a tendency to respond with an attitude when challenged.

We may have the habit of slipping into laziness and apathy when we’re not reading our Bibles and praying.

We all have these areas of our lives that could be called our weak spots, but I believe that they are areas for development and opportunity…when we are accountable.

The Bible tells us in Proverbs 27:6 (CSB version):

‘The wounds of a friend are trustworthy.’

The Passion Translation of the Bible puts it like this:

You can trust a friend who wounds you with his honesty.’

Who do you have speaking into your life with honesty?

Accountability goes two ways. Not only do you have a trusted leader or friend looking at your life and responding with some helpful and constructive feedback, but you also have yourself.