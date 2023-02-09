Single and Lonely

If you’re a single Christian, you’ll likely be familiar with what I call the ‘weekend dilemma’.

Let me paint a picture…

You have a full-time job, Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm. You have the gym/exercise classes to get to after work, or a book club or some other extra-curricular activity – then it’s dinner, a bit of tv and bed.

Then the weekend comes and… what?

The weekends can sometimes be a cruel reminder that you are not in a relationship when you are not in a relationship. So, what’s a girl/guy to do?

I take great comfort from a lot of scripture, but one verse that stands out to me whenever I’m feeling a little bereft of friends and relationship is this:

‘God sets the lonely in families.’

(Psalm 68:6 NIV)

Another way to interpret this piece of scripture is to remind yourself that God does not leave us alone in our seasons of singleness – He places us in community.

This could be a church community, a family unit or a group of close friends – or all of the above! Either way, God does not abandon us to our loneliness, He supplies all of our needs according to His riches in glory (see Philippians 4:19).

As well as having a promise that loneliness is not our final portion, there is also the concept that being single is a blessing.

I know, I know, it can be a little annoying when you are single and want to be in a relationship that someone comes along and tells you to be blessed in your singleness! It can feel cliché and a little condescending.

But what if there is some truth in it?