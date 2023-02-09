Single and Satisfied

‘I am not saying this because I am in need, for I have learned to be content whatever the circumstances. I know what it is to be in need, and I know what it is to have plenty. I have learned the secret of being content in any and every situation, whether well fed or hungry, whether living in plenty or in want. I can do all this through him who gives me strength.’

(Philippians 4:11-13 NIV)

I love the hymn ‘it is well with my soul.’

It releases a peace in me that I cannot explain in words.

I love that that the hymn speaks of a state where – though things may not necessarily be as the singer would have it – it is well with their soul.

Have you ever felt that way? When circumstances are not as you would like them to be, yet you have the joy in your heart to sing ‘it is well.’

Today, as we close this 7-day devotional, I would like to talk about being single…and satisfied.

I firmly believe that if you want to be married, if it is a deep desire of your heart, that God wants that for you too. There are people who are happily single, they do not have the slightest desire to be married or in any kind of lifelong, committed relationship. Perhaps things are different for them. Perhaps they have been called to singleness? Only they and God will ever know this.

But I am speaking to the people now who know that they want a relationship, yet they desire peace in the waiting. This is a blessed place to live.

You are not desperate for someone nor are you unhappy alone. You may want a change of relationship status, but it does not dictate your happiness, your joy, or your peace.

Do not condemn yourself if this doesn’t yet describe you. It may take some time to get used to being single and settling into the rhythms of single life, especially if you have experience of being in a relationship already.