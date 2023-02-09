Charmain Hibberd
Creative Media Assistant
CBN Europe
Single and Satisfied
‘I am not saying this because I am in need, for I have learned to be content whatever the circumstances. I know what it is to be in need, and I know what it is to have plenty. I have learned the secret of being content in any and every situation, whether well fed or hungry, whether living in plenty or in want. I can do all this through him who gives me strength.’
(Philippians 4:11-13 NIV)
I love the hymn ‘it is well with my soul.’
It releases a peace in me that I cannot explain in words.
I love that that the hymn speaks of a state where – though things may not necessarily be as the singer would have it – it is well with their soul.
Have you ever felt that way? When circumstances are not as you would like them to be, yet you have the joy in your heart to sing ‘it is well.’
Today, as we close this 7-day devotional, I would like to talk about being single…and satisfied.
I firmly believe that if you want to be married, if it is a deep desire of your heart, that God wants that for you too. There are people who are happily single, they do not have the slightest desire to be married or in any kind of lifelong, committed relationship. Perhaps things are different for them. Perhaps they have been called to singleness? Only they and God will ever know this.
But I am speaking to the people now who know that they want a relationship, yet they desire peace in the waiting. This is a blessed place to live.
You are not desperate for someone nor are you unhappy alone. You may want a change of relationship status, but it does not dictate your happiness, your joy, or your peace.
Do not condemn yourself if this doesn’t yet describe you. It may take some time to get used to being single and settling into the rhythms of single life, especially if you have experience of being in a relationship already.
My advice is to give yourself grace and press onwards each day, committing your desires to God and asking Him for a heart that is single and satisfied.
Ask Him to show you what your vision is for this season, what you can be focussing your attention on in a practical sense and to fill the spaces that ache for a partner in life.
Give it time, friends. Satisfaction in your single season may not come overnight. But eventually – if you ask God to give you a content heart and submit your desires to Him daily – you will find yourself walking in your own personal sweet spot.
Never will you have so much capacity to focus on God alone than when you are single. Consider this a blessing, friends, not a setback. Aim to reprogramme your heart and mind to seeing your single years as a time where you can focus on God, give Him all your attention, and serving Him with all your heart.
How wonderful.
Father,
Thank you that it is possible to be single and satisfied. Thank you that it is often from this place that we are our best selves and attract the right individual to spend our lives with! Give us a content heart and a joyful life of loving You and serving in Your Kingdom. We give everyone and everything to You, Lord.
In Jesus’ name,
Amen.
