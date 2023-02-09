Charmain Hibberd
Creative Media Assistant
CBN Europe
Single and Online
Perhaps one of the more volatile dating spheres to discuss is online dating.
Undoubtedly a fixed part of modern Christian dating culture now, it is an area of dating that we may choose to navigate. But, if we do, how do we do it with wisdom?
I am not an expert in online dating, nor am I a novice. I would place myself somewhere in the middle when it comes to online dating. But I have picked up a few key tips for dating online safely and hopefully, successfully.
First, pray.
Ephesians 6:18 (NIV) tells us this:
‘And pray in the Spirit on all occasions with all kinds of prayers and requests.’
God is interested in your online dating life. If it matters to you, it matters to Him. Don’t leave prayer out of the equation because you think God is mad at you for ‘succumbing’ to online dating. Involve Him.
Ask Him to bless your experience. Ask the Holy Spirit to guide your preparations in developing an account, scrolling and chatting to individuals.
When preparing a profile, be honest. Be sincere. Be yourself.
We all want to present a good image, and, in online dating, it is easier to let this get a little out of hand. Be honest in your profile. If the mouth speaks what the heart is full of (Matthew 15:18), allow your heart to speak of who you really are, not who you think others would want you to be.
Watch your attitude as you scroll through potential mates. Without the face-to-face interaction of actually meeting people, it is easier to reduce them to pictures on a screen and forget that these are living, breathing people.
Watch your attitude as you scroll through potential mates. Without the face-to-face interaction of actually meeting people, it is easier to reduce them to pictures on a screen and forget that these are living, breathing people.
Treat them with care and dignity, even before you meet or know them, just as you would want them to treat you.
Know when to call it a day. If you find yourself mindlessly scrolling through face after face for hours on end, perhaps it’s time to put your phone down and take a break. There will be more opportunities tomorrow.
Finally, be safe. Be discerning. If the Holy Spirit is nudging you through an unease in your spirit, pay attention and take note. Equally, if you meet up with someone and feel uneasy about the meeting, make sure that someone knows where you are and with whom you are meeting so that they can come and get you or interrupt the date.
Online dating, if done well, can be a hugely enjoyable and fruitful expedition. Try to have fun.
Father God,
Thank you that society is evolving in the realm of dating and technology. Thank you that we now have the capacity to meet new people across our countries and even across the world. Please protect the experience of each person embarking upon online dating and give them wisdom to know when to say when. We trust you God and we love you.
In Jesus’ name,
Amen.