Single and Online

Perhaps one of the more volatile dating spheres to discuss is online dating.

Undoubtedly a fixed part of modern Christian dating culture now, it is an area of dating that we may choose to navigate. But, if we do, how do we do it with wisdom?

I am not an expert in online dating, nor am I a novice. I would place myself somewhere in the middle when it comes to online dating. But I have picked up a few key tips for dating online safely and hopefully, successfully.

First, pray.

Ephesians 6:18 (NIV) tells us this:

‘And pray in the Spirit on all occasions with all kinds of prayers and requests.’

God is interested in your online dating life. If it matters to you, it matters to Him. Don’t leave prayer out of the equation because you think God is mad at you for ‘succumbing’ to online dating. Involve Him.

Ask Him to bless your experience. Ask the Holy Spirit to guide your preparations in developing an account, scrolling and chatting to individuals.

When preparing a profile, be honest. Be sincere. Be yourself.

We all want to present a good image, and, in online dating, it is easier to let this get a little out of hand. Be honest in your profile. If the mouth speaks what the heart is full of (Matthew 15:18), allow your heart to speak of who you really are, not who you think others would want you to be.