Charmain Hibberd
Creative Media Assistant
CBN Europe
Single and Waiting
The temptations in your life are no different from what others experience. And God is faithful. He will not allow the temptation to be more than you can stand. When you are tempted, he will show you a way out so that you can endure. (1 Corinthians 10:13 NLT)
Yes, we are going to go there today, friends.
Temptation.
Temptation and lust are very real things, particularly when you are a single Christian. They are no respecter of persons, and we all will face them.
So, the question is – how do we overcome and master temptation and lust in our lives?
The Bible tells us in the above verses that when (not if) we are tempted, God will show us a way out so that we can endure. The only thing that I can deduce from this verse is that when we are in moments of temptation – or even seasons of struggling with lust – we need to ask God to give us a way out.
Literally say to God, “God, I am in a moment of serious lust/temptation, and I am struggling to endure. What is my way out here?”
I cannot speak for God, but I know His character, and my God is faithful. He will answer us and show us a way out so that we can withstand temptation.
Let’s be real and look at an example.
You have been at a friend’s house relaxing and watching some television. A particularly intimate scene comes on and awakens that dormant desire within you for closeness. You get home later that evening, and the scene replays in your mind as you try to get to sleep. Desire arises again, and you are tempted.
Here is where our exercise comes into play.
Rather than give into the temptation and compromise your purity, ask God to help you. Ask Him to show you a way out of this particular temptation. He is faithful. He will answer you. Perhaps he will encourage you to get accountable and call a trusted friend to confess how you’re feeling at that very moment.
Perhaps it will come in the form of worship and you praise your way out of the temptation. Or perhaps it looks like going for a drive or to a 24-hour gym to change your environment. Whatever it is, know that you are not alone and that God knows you.
The Bible tells us in Songs of Solomon 8:4 (CSB):
‘Young women of Jerusalem, I charge you, do not stir up or awaken love until the appropriate time.’
There is an appropriate time for love and desire, and it is within the covenant of marriage. God is not a killjoy. He doesn’t want to rob you of pleasurable experiences. He simply wants to protect you and those occasions so that they remain holy and sanctified.
Please hear me, friends. Desire in and of itself is not sinning. It’s what we do with that desire that determines its pure or sinful nature.
Stand strong. Guard yourself against ‘the little foxes that spoil the vineyard’ (see Songs of Solomon 2:15) and decide for yourself that you will wait for marriage before exploring your desires.
Father God,
This is a sensitive subject. Desire has been so distorted and exploited to the point where it has lost its sanctity. Father, help us to recover that purity by determining not to awaken love until its appropriate time – in marriage. Forgive us for where we have given into temptation and deliver us from the evil one who wants to steal, kill and destroy our experience. We love you, Lord. We trust you.
In Jesus’ name,
Amen.
Next step – What measures can you put in place in your life to ensure that – as far as it is up to you – you are not placed in tempting situations that may lead you to compromise your purity?