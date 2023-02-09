Single and Waiting

The temptations in your life are no different from what others experience. And God is faithful. He will not allow the temptation to be more than you can stand. When you are tempted, he will show you a way out so that you can endure. (1 Corinthians 10:13 NLT)

Yes, we are going to go there today, friends.

Temptation.

Temptation and lust are very real things, particularly when you are a single Christian. They are no respecter of persons, and we all will face them.

So, the question is – how do we overcome and master temptation and lust in our lives?

The Bible tells us in the above verses that when (not if) we are tempted, God will show us a way out so that we can endure. The only thing that I can deduce from this verse is that when we are in moments of temptation – or even seasons of struggling with lust – we need to ask God to give us a way out.

Literally say to God, “God, I am in a moment of serious lust/temptation, and I am struggling to endure. What is my way out here?”

I cannot speak for God, but I know His character, and my God is faithful. He will answer us and show us a way out so that we can withstand temptation.

Let’s be real and look at an example.

You have been at a friend’s house relaxing and watching some television. A particularly intimate scene comes on and awakens that dormant desire within you for closeness. You get home later that evening, and the scene replays in your mind as you try to get to sleep. Desire arises again, and you are tempted.

Here is where our exercise comes into play.