Charmain Hibberd
Creative Media Assistant
CBN Europe
Single and In the Church
You may never have been told this before, but you are an asset to your church.
Yes, you!
If you are young and single, you generally have the most ‘free time’ to serve your church. This makes you an asset.
Now, before I get hounded for favouritism, I believe that every person is an asset to their church. The reason I point out that single people are also an asset is that they can sometimes be cast aside as ‘in training’ because they have not yet said ‘I do’.
Just as the Bible tells us not to look down on those who are young and inexperienced (see 1 Timothy 4:12), I believe that we should not look down on those who are not yet married.
They – you, we – have the capacity to commit to, invest in and raise the banner of the church more than ever! We are solely focused on serving the Lord in this stage of life, so we are free to evangelise, minister and disciple!
The call to action for all you single people out there is to get amongst it friends! Go on that ministry trip, lead that café team, contribute to the youth ministry – whatever it is that God has called you to, do it and do it with all of your heart.
Think back to the garden of Eden.
Before Adam and Eve were in a marital relationship with one another, they both had an active and uniquely individual relationship with Jesus.
And Adam had a job!
He was called to name all the animals of the land, sea and sky all before He met Eve. He served the Lord in this way and was solely focused on pleasing Him.
Your single season does not disqualify you from serving the Lord in any way He calls you. I have friends who live all across the world and are SOLO serving the Lord in all kinds of leadership positions. The leadership position is not the goal, it is simply a calling and one not to be discounted because of your relationship status.
Your single season does not disqualify you from serving the Lord in any way He calls you. I have friends who live all across the world and are SOLO serving the Lord in all kinds of leadership positions. The leadership position is not the goal, it is simply a calling and one not to be discounted because of your relationship status.
Watch how your married leaders operate as servants in the house of God. What can you learn from them for the day when you are in a married situation and are asked to lead or serve?
Watch your married and parenting friends as they relate to one another and their children. Go to their homes for dinner and pay attention. Go to the preaches and sessions on parenting and married life.
Spend this season learning and preparing but not to the exclusion of serving and giving thanks for where God has positioned you.
Make the most of your church experience as a single member of the body. You will never get these years back so remember to maximise them of all of their potential whilst you can.
Father,
Thank you so much for my church. Lord, use me and apply me to serve You in this place. Do not let me shy away from leading and forging new paths just because I may be doing it alone. Let me set an example to all who are watching me that anyone can serve the Lord with all of their heart, mind, soul and strength if they want to.
In Jesus’ name,
Amen.
Next Step – Speak to your midweek group leader or a trusted Pastor. Ask them how you can play your part in building God’s Kingdom and the church, making the most of your single season.