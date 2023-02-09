Single and In the Church

You may never have been told this before, but you are an asset to your church.

Yes, you!

If you are young and single, you generally have the most ‘free time’ to serve your church. This makes you an asset.

Now, before I get hounded for favouritism, I believe that every person is an asset to their church. The reason I point out that single people are also an asset is that they can sometimes be cast aside as ‘in training’ because they have not yet said ‘I do’.

Just as the Bible tells us not to look down on those who are young and inexperienced (see 1 Timothy 4:12), I believe that we should not look down on those who are not yet married.

They – you, we – have the capacity to commit to, invest in and raise the banner of the church more than ever! We are solely focused on serving the Lord in this stage of life, so we are free to evangelise, minister and disciple!

The call to action for all you single people out there is to get amongst it friends! Go on that ministry trip, lead that café team, contribute to the youth ministry – whatever it is that God has called you to, do it and do it with all of your heart.

Think back to the garden of Eden.

Before Adam and Eve were in a marital relationship with one another, they both had an active and uniquely individual relationship with Jesus.

And Adam had a job!

He was called to name all the animals of the land, sea and sky all before He met Eve. He served the Lord in this way and was solely focused on pleasing Him.