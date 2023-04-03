A Miracle in Thailand

Powerful Prayers

10-year-old Dao and her little brother went to live with their grandparents after their mother abandoned them. But after only a few weeks, Dao wasn’t sure she liked the new living arrangements. Grandma Pinyo faced challenges with Dao from the beginning.

“Dao wouldn’t listen to me and always argued with me,” recalled Grandma Pinyo. “I didn’t know what to do. I felt so discouraged even after a short time.”

“Whenever Grandma asked me to help her with the chores, I always told her I would do it. But I never did,” said Dao.

Dao’s grandparents prayed for their grandkids and took them to church. The kids went to Sunday School where Dao watched the Superbook episode about Job.

“I saw that bad things happened to Job. He had boils on his body, his children died, his friends left. His wife told him to turn away from God. But Job was very patient. He knelt down and praised God. He had great faith,” recalled Dao.