Superbook Changed Nazwa’s Life!

“I prayed, ‘Lord Jesus, please come into my heart, Amen.’”

Nazwa couldn’t wait to tell her mum about what happened. But when she did, her mom forbade her from returning to the church because the family was from a different religion. Nazwa’s mum, Eva, told us what happened next.

“She didn’t listen to me. Her dad said she could go, so she kept going every week.”

Then Eva noticed that something had really changed in her daughter’s behaviour.

“She used to be a spoiled. She didn’t like to be told to do chores. Since Superbook, she does things without me even asking!” said a surprised Eva. “I thought why should I forbid her from going to Superbook? Now I let her go whenever she wants!”

Meanwhile, Nazwa continues to tell her parents and sister about Jesus and prays that they will know him someday soon.

“I really love talking about Superbook cartoons!” said Nazwa. “Through Superbook I came to know Jesus!”